Dubai: Now one can ride into 2021 along side the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR). The 11th annual breast awareness initititive by the UAE-based non-profit organisation, Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) will have equestrian clubs participating for the first time during their awareness ride in February 2021. The campaign will have for the first time at least one equestrian club from each emirate. The participating clubs will organise a series of entertaining activities to attract more individuals undergo free health screenings and offer horseback riding training and courses in exchange for a nominal fee, for a period of 42 days.

All proceeds from the clubs will be donated to PCR and will be allocated for expenses related to providing free screening, raising awareness of early detection, and towards treatment costs of detected breast cancer patients.

During its decade-long journey, PCR has conducted more than 75,000 free screenings, and set up clinics in the farthest corners of the UAE to ensure the availability of its services to all individuals in the UAE and brought together all community members in the fight against the disease.

Since 2011, PCR has been annually trekking across the seven emirates to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer, offering free medical consultation and screening to UAE residents. To date, 850 equestrians from different nationalities have travelled more than 1,950 kms, while PCR clinics recorded 80 cancer cases from over 75,000 free screenings to both men and women.

Unique 2021 agenda

Unveiling PCR’s 2021 agenda, the Higher Steering Committee of PCR has announced that the highly anticipated annual event will commence its trek across the seven emirates in February and will be flagged off from Sharjah. Taking forward its decade-old commitment to making the UAE more breast cancer aware, the 2021 edition of PCR will feature a series of activities designed to raise public understanding of the importance of regular self and medical examinations and will offer free medical consultation and self-examination training to UAE residents.

Pan-UAE ride to mobilise all segments of the UAE community

In line with the directives and vision of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Royal Patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), the Higher Steering Committee has confirmed that the 11th edition of the ride will enlist the support and services of public and private sector institutions and mobilise the vast UAE community to ensure the ride’s success as it journeys across the country.

The committee noted that the accomplishments and milestones achieved since the inaugural ride in 2011 has been the outcome of the collective work and unified efforts of the UAE community in working towards raising awareness to safeguard the health and well-being of the larger community.

To draw greater attention to the campaign’s community awareness efforts, the 2021 ride will see the participation of 7 Pink Caravan ambassadors riders, alongside a team of volunteers, doctors, nurses, and supporting medical staff across the country. The committee further noted that volunteering for the 11th ride is now open and will adhere to the UAE’s stringent precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Test your breast cancer risk free screenings across 42 days

To drive home the message of early detection in saving lives, 2021 will see PCR clinics across the UAE offer free medical screenings between February 3 — March 30 for all men and women in the UAE. Mammograms, clinical examinations, and self-examination training sessions will be offered free across the 42 days in line with the COVID-19 protocol guidelines in the UAE.

Early detection improves survival rates

The Pink Caravan Ride has emphasised that community awareness, early detection, and regular self-examination are powerful tools for improving breast cancer outcomes and could lead to a 98 per cent cure rate. The Higher Steering Committee stated that early detection and intervention could thus alleviate the financial and moral burdens associated with the disease and help enhance an individual’s quality of life.

