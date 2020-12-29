Sharjah Police will deploy Anjad patrols all across the emirate in order to ensure a smooth running of the New Year's Eve and New Year celebrations. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have drawn up elaborate plans to ensure fool-proof security for New Year’s Eve and New Year celebrations at multiple venues across the emirate and ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city and also in the eastern and central parts of the emirate. Police deployment will be beefed up at various celebration venues, including the fireworks display at Al Majaz waterfront and the musical event at Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre.

Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour

Sharjah Police, along with the Civil Defence Department, are taking all necessary steps to ensure safe movement of traffic and pedestrians during the New Year’s Eve celebrations and to respond to all emergencies. Police said that Anjad patrols will be intensified across the entire emirate during New Year’s Eve celebrations to regulate the traffic. Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police and Chairman of the Executive Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the emirate, said: “We expect a huge rush of traffic along main roads and within residential neighbourhoods, and the operations control room is equipped and ready to receive calls from residents during the holidays — whether related to traffic problems or crimes or wrong behaviour all through New Year’s Eve and during the New Year’s Day holiday. Ambulances and rescue teams will be on alert in all areas of the emirate and Anjad patrols will regulate the flow of traffic in crowded places. Police patrols will also be intensified in areas with parks and at tourist spots that are likely to see traffic congestion in and around them.

Brigadier Al Naour urged motorists to pay particular attention while driving in residential neighbourhoods and to reduce their speed near areas with pedestrian crossings. He cautioned parents against letting their children burst firecrackers, which could harm them as well as others. He urged families to keep a watch on children so that they do not play with firearms and sharp objects.

He said all precautionary measures have been put in place in order to ensure the security, health and safety of all residents and visitors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appeal to obey rules

Brig Al Naour has appealed to all members of the society to adhere to the laws and regulations as well as precautionary measures and directives from the police. The public has been urged to follow the official social media accounts of Sharjah Police to keep themselves informed about alerts and instructions that will be posted on social media periodically. He advised the public to dial 999 for emergencies only and 901 for all other inquiries and non-emergency cases.

Follow-up and monitoring

Brig Al Naour informed that the Sharjah Police General Command had directed all its departments to follow up and monitor gatherings in places that witness large crowds, in order to ensure that everyone follows social distancing and the precautionary measures that have been put in place in the country to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Security in Eastern Region

Col Sami Khamis Al Naqbi

Brig Al Naour said that all security and traffic arrangements for the New Year’s Eve and New Year celebrations in Khor Fakkan have been completed. Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre will be the venue for the main event, at Hala Khor Fakkan, and it will be conducted in close coordination with the Sharjah Government Media Office.

He also noted that the ban on entry of trucks and other heavy vehicles in Khor Fakkan will be extended from 5pm on Thursday, December 31, until 3am the next day; and from 5pm on Friday, January 1, 2021, till 1am the next morning.

Sharjah Civil Defence is ready