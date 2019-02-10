Within five days of her birth, the baby was noticed to have pus-filled vesicles on skin over her right chest wall. Although she was administered with injectable antibiotics at a hospital in Jharkhand, the child’s condition continued to worsen with superficial infection eating away her skin and muscles underneath. The infection spilt into her bloodstream causing high grade fever, poor feeding and respiratory distress, making her vulnerable to death and leaving the parents helpless. Owing to continuous degradation in the child’s condition, the child was flown to Aster CMI Hosptial.