Jaheziya is modelled on the programme developed by a consortium of leading US universities. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme and the Frontline Heroes Office are partnering to provide UAE frontline professionals accredited emergency and disaster management training through a new comprehensive programme that is recognised as the international gold standard for medical and emergency response.

The new “Jaheziya” training initiative, which translates as “Readiness” from Arabic, will enhance the knowledge and skills of frontline professionals at all levels who play a critical role in protecting the people of the UAE during emergencies. It will also provide frontline heroes with highly valuable career development through the opportunity to achieve internationally recognised accredited certification in specialised disaster response.

'Responsibility to our people'

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, said: “As a nation, we have a responsibility to our people to invest in and maintain the highest level of emergency and disaster response capabilities to protect the UAE from potential threats to public safety today and for generations to come. At the same time, we owe it to our frontline professionals to provide them with the highest standards of professional training available.”

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, said: “This internationally accredited training programme was developed and certified by some of the world’s most prominent international institutions to unify all medical and non-medical emergency responders as well as our volunteer networks to be able to work more effectively as a single, cohesive unit to respond to emergency situations.”

Jaheziya is modelled on the programme developed by a consortium of leading US universities and provides successful participants an accredited certification approved by a group of prominent US and UK disaster management institutions, including The National Disaster Life Support Foundation (USA), The American Academy of Family Physicians (USA), the Advanced Life Support Group (UK) and the International Trauma Life Support programme (US).

Specialised courses include: • E-learning in Emergency and Disaster Medical Response

• Core, Basic and Advanced Disaster Life Support

• International Trauma Life Support

• Medical Response to Major Incidents & Disasters

• Basic and Advanced Life Support in Obstetrics

All trainees will undergo 60 hours of virtual and field training in courses uniquely suited to their specific roles in emergency and disaster response. The programme is structured to be self-sustaining to provide for long-term capacity building. The highest performing candidates will be nominated to participate in specialised instructor courses.