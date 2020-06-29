Dubai birth certificate Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Now birth and death certificates and certified true copies of these and other documents can be made available electronically.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention is requesting residents to avail these electronic services. Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of MoHAP’s Preventive Medicine Department, said the smart services include providing electronic reports for births and deaths in government and private hospitals, submitting requests for issue, reissue, and replacement of lost birth and death certificates by individuals.

It also features the issue of an electronic copy of the birth or death certificates immediately after the approval of the online request by the Preventive Medicine Department of the relevant medical district.

These e-services are available at the heath ministry’s website with detailed information about service requirements, required documents, procedures and steps, service fees, and the time elapsed to issue the service.

Dr Al Marzouqi also aded that added that the system provides electronic connectivity with the Emirates Identity Authority to update the population register data for birth and death cases, and to enable the electronic payment of fees using e-Dirham cards and credit cards.

The services have been introuced to to ease and speed up the steps and procedures for services and to create a register for births and deaths in the country.

The ministry believes that promoting e-services is part of its endeavours to automate most of the services provided and to be accessible to the public so that they seamlessly manage their health data, in addition to spreading the awareness about how to use these service which are also being given an upgrade during COVID-19 crisis.

E-transformation and data management

Dr Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres, and Clinics, said: “These services are in line with MoHAP’s plans for smart and electronic transformation and the activation of electronic connectivity with relevant public entities.

Dr Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand "This electronic system would help serve the statistical reports for monitoring the rate of births and deaths. Based on that, future indicators and plans will be created to develop the healthcare sector in addition to providing accurate statistical data about the causes of death, in accordance with WHO’s standards.”

Al-Rand highlighted the significance of raising public awareness about such services, especially in the current circumstances as it would help reduce the number of visitors to health facilities for the health and safety of them and the employees.

