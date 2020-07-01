Ajman: Serving local neighbourhoods, Pink Caravan, the breast cancer awareness initiative of UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), has taken its medical mini-van to Mushairef Health Centre in Ajman.
The move has resulted in boosting the health centre’s daily operations as medical professionals operating the van assist in providing key health services, including the administration of newborn vaccinations and providing consultations for adults.
“The mobile medical facility, which operates under the Ministry of Health and Prevention, was brought to the health centre in May and will stay there as long as it is needed to serve the community,” FoCP said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ohoud Muhammad bin Ahmad, technical director at Mushairef Health Centre, said: ”We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Pink Caravan and FoCP for extending their valuable support to our centre. Their medical mini-van has enabled us to continue offering consistent, high-quality services to our community, especially child vaccinations.”
“Their cooperation is reflective of the UAE’s unique solidarity model, which has resulted in timely and successful efforts to defended the nation against COVID-19,” bin Ahmad added.
Since its inception in 2011, Pink Caravan has been actively engaged in highlighting the importance of early detection of breast cancer. It offers free screenings to residents and citizens, including mammograms and ultrasound tests.
Last year, Pink Caravan conducted 11,077 free breast cancer screenings carried out by 350 health professionals in more than 190 fixed and mobile clinics.