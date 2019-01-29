Accessible via a smartphone app, the interactive map looks to ease access to facilities and encourage physical exercise, with a view to reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease. It is also part of efforts to improve national indicators for healthy lifestyle habits in line with National Agenda 2021, promoting a culture in UAE society to enhance health and bring levels of daily physical activity in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendations. The app will also send awareness and motivational messages to further encourage the user.