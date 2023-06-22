It is a time of excitement as well as stress and anxiety knowing that life moving forward will change with the arrival of a new baby. Most parents, especially new ones, require support and a little bit of hand holding when it comes to their pregnancy journey to ensure a safe and happy one.

Medcare Women & Children Hospital, the first woman and child private hospital in Dubai, does not only provide a full range of premium maternity services, it also provide exclusive support for expectant mothers and ensuring their well-being both mentally and physically. As a one-stop mother and baby destination, the hospital has excelled their role at offering guidance and advanced comprehensive care by a dedicated team of professionals, making pregnancy journeys safe, memorable, and full of joy.

Dr Agatha Moniz, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Expert personalised care for every step of your pregnancy

Medcare Women & Children Hospital does not believe in a “one size” fits all approach. That’s why their extensive team of over 26 obstetricians and gynaecologists is committed to providing personalised care from the moment you start planning for pregnancy to the joyful arrival of your little one.

“Every couple deserves personalised care and support on their journey to parenthood,” states Dr Agatha Moniz, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, “and we are here to accompany our patients on this extraordinary journey, ensuring their comfort and utmost safety every step of the way”.

Navigating high-risk pregnancies

Pregnancy brings immense happiness to expectant parents, but it can also lead to significant stress, particularly when the mother is diagnosed with complications that categorise her as a high-risk pregnancy. Numerous factors, including preexisting health conditions, age, lifestyle choices, and the specific condition or type of pregnancy, can contribute to the increased risk. High-risk complications occur in 6 per cent to 8 per cent of all pregnancies. These complications can be serious and require special care to ensure the best possible outcome. The risk of the complication is 1 in 1,250 at the age of 25, which then increases to 1 in 400 by the age of 35. However, the risk rises significantly to 1 in 30 by the age of 45.

Dr Samah Ghattas, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

“For high-risk pregnancies, our focus is on closely monitoring and managing potential complications, ensuring the best possible outcomes for both mother and baby,” says Dr Samah Ghattas, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. “With a multidisciplinary team comprising obstetricians and gynaecologists, neonatologists, foetal medicine specialists, radiologists, endocrinologists, internal medicine specialists, and anaesthesiologists, Medcare specialises in high-risk pregnancies by ensuring that expectant mothers receive the highest level of care, guidance, and support.”

Advanced neonatal care for precious newborns

Globally, the annual number of preterm births is about 15 million, reflecting an overall preterm birth rate of around 11 per cent. That’s why, one of the most important decisions parents need to consider when selecting their maternity hospital is to choose a hospital with a well-equipped NICU. Medcare Women & Children Hospital has a Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) that can handle the most critical cases, including extremely premature infants, newborns with severe respiratory distress, congenital abnormalities, complex surgical needs, or those requiring specialised treatments. Their multidisciplinary team of experts, including neonatologists, paediatric subspecialists, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other medical professionals, who work collaboratively to provide specialised care for newborns, offer advanced treatments and round-the-clock monitoring to give extremely premature and delicate babies the best start in life.

Dr Marija Lukavac, Specialist Neonatologist

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is a specialised medical facility that provides intensive medical care for newborn infants, particularly those who are born prematurely or have medical complications. It is equipped with advanced technology, skilled healthcare professionals, and a controlled environment to ensure the best possible care for these little heroes.

“At Medcare Women & Children Hospital, we are committed to providing the highest level of care for our newborns, ensuring their well-being and giving them the best chance at a healthy start,” says Dr Marija Lukavac, Specialist Neonatologist. “At our NICU, we provide exceptional care to sick babies but also premature born from 22 gestational weeks. Medcare Women & Children Hospital is there to ensure that the patient’s pregnancy journey is safe, memorable, and filled with joy. With their personalised care, 24/7 emergency-equipped with specialists and on-call consultants, and state-of-the-art facilities, our aim is to provide patients and babies with the highest quality support.”