Medcare deploys Intersystems' TrakCare Managed Solution which is a private cloud-hosted EMR service Image Credit: Supplied

Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, the UAE’s premium healthcare provider, has signed an agreement with InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, to implement InterSystems TrakCare unified healthcare information system across all its four hospitals and 15 medical centres in Dubai and Sharjah.

The implementation reinforces Medcare’s commitment to providing the most advanced healthcare services in the region. Investing in TrakCare offers the solution of a secure, electronic medical record that will give easy, quick and unified access to information about any of its patients to authorized clinicians. Deployed in the cloud, the TrakCare Electronic Medical Record System (EMR) will allow the clinical and administrative teams immediate access to a seamless integrated electronic patient information from departments and laboratories in the facilities, in addition to streamlining all aspects of patients’ admissions and discharges.

Medcare is set to deploy TrakCare Managed Solution which is a private cloud-hosted EMR service that follows a Pay-Per-Usage model and enables hospitals and clinics to achieve their clinical and financial objectives without making major upfront capital expenditures.

The EMR system will also support Medcare’s medical staff in their decision-making, while creating more opportunities to offer the patients an enhanced experience and seamless care journey as they spend less time waiting and avoid unnecessary tests.

Andre Daoud, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, said: “Our partnership with InterSystems is proof that Medcare is committed to making every effort to pave the way for technologically-advanced healthcare services that are outstanding by all standards, ensuring we have strategic investments and the best available resources to provide clinical excellence and a seamless patient experience to our patients; all the while maintaining the efficiency of our operations.”

Daoud added, “It is in line with Medcare’s strategic approach that we implement the latest technologies for efficient patient care process, and TrakCare will further improve service by efficiently automating and streamlining hospital operations like results reporting, order entry and access to diagnostic images. This, in turn, also leads to improved communication between members of staff within a hospital.”

“We are excited to partner with Medcare not only because they are one of the leading providers in the UAE but also because of the approach that they are taking towards this project as they are keen on innovating and raising the bar in terms of what technology can deliver and we are expecting many “firsts” as part of this implementation,” said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems.

“Medcare also wants to benefit from all of the TrakCare’s tried and tested capabilities and we will work collaboratively to ensure successful deployment of TrakCare across Medcare hospitals and medical centers.”

The advanced interoperability that TrakCare provides will enable Medcare to align with the UAE Health authorities' plans for Health Information Exchange (HIE) that connects public and private systems, so patient records could be easily accessible by authorized individuals.