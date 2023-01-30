Risk of obesity

In the face of rising technological advancements in healthcare, there are certain areas that need to be scrutinised more deeply due to their effects on other aspects of our health. One such disease is obesity. Did you know that your risk of high blood pressure increases with each kilo gained? This is why maintaining a healthy body weight can help you prevent hypertension — a condition that raises your chances of getting heart attacks and strokes.

Controlled intervention studies, conducted on obese hypertensive patients showed both systolic and diastolic blood pressure fell by about 1mmHg for every 1kg of weight lost.

According to the World Health Organisation, the prevalence of obesity has increased over the last few decades and obesity is a serious concern in the UAE, with a prevalence rate of 27.8 per cent according to the National Health Survey 2017-2018. The Gulf countries are ranked among the top 40 countries in the world for high prevalence of obesity.

Your blood pressure changes all the time, and that’s normal. To see real progress, you need to track results over time and identify the situations that make your blood pressure rise and what’s the impact of your weight on your blood pressure readings.

Managing your blood pressure and weight together offers the best opportunity to prevent hypertension.

Importance of body composition

Although looking better is a strong stimulus to train harder and control our food intake, body composition relevance goes far beyond personal appearance. About 20 per cent people worldwide suffer from normal weight obesity, a condition of having normal body weight but with a high body fat percentage. Even if your BMI is good, you might still be at risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality and other conditions associated with chronic diseases, such as insulin resistance, hypertension, and dyslipidemia if your levels of visceral fat are too high.

In addition, as muscle mass decreases with age, accumulation of body fat becomes much easier.

Analysis of visceral and subcutaneous fat levels is needed for better insights on actual obesity.

Step on and know your numbers

Tracking visceral fat, body fat and skeletal muscle at home can help predict cardiovascular events.

Visceral fat accumulates around your vital organs. In order to prevent or improve conditions of common diseases, it is important to try and reduce visceral fat levels to an acceptable level. Excess of this active fat affects how your hormones and body function. It increases your blood pressure and impacts your overall well-being.

Controlling body composition can help to improve or maintain patient's health. Detailed overview of six vital body metrics measured over time can be easily shared via email with a doctor, nutritionist or trainer.

A clinical ecosystem with best-in-class smart validated blood pressure monitors can help track these metrics.

Seamlessly connected to track your progress

Connectivity allows measurements to automatically synchronise with easy-to-use apps. This keeps track of your body metrics over time, all of which you can easily export and share with your doctor, nutritionist or trainer.

As a result, you will be able to monitor your body changes over time, obtaining crucial insights about the evolution of your cardiovascular health.

