Dubai: In an attempt to have enough blood unit stocks for life threatening diseases, the Prime Hospital in Dubai in association with the Dubai Health Authority is conducting another blood donation drive on October 8. It is following the World Health Organisation (WHO) directives for safe blood for critically ill patients.
Dr Tasneem Jamil, Deputy Managing Director Prime Healthcare Group, said the hospital would implement stringent COVID-19 protocols during the blood collection which will take place at the hospital premises from 9am to 2pm on Thursday, October 8. “Thanks to active participation of our staff and our partnership with DHA, we were able to collect 200 units of blood in similar campaigns organised from June to August 2020. The idea is not only to encourage staff and community for blood donation but also to create awareness about safe blood practices,“ added Dr Jamil.
Shatrujeet Rai, the hospital Director added: “Our goal is to get at least 60 units of blood during this drive. He urged members of the community to come forward to donate blood for a noble cause.