Dubai: The Gulf Medical University (GMU) on Sunday announced the opening of a new college that will offer bachelor and master’s programme in health care management and economics beginning from spring 2019. Executive master’s course in health management and economics will begin from March while the bachelor’s course will commence from Fall 2019. Admissions to both are now open, said Professor Hussam Hamdi, chancellor of GMU, announcing the opening of the new college.
The first of its kind in the UAE, College of Health Care Management and Economics (CHME) located in Ajman, has international accreditation and will offer 65 seats in the bachelor’s course and 35 in the executive master’s course said Prof Hamdi.
About 50 per cent of the students will be offered merit-based scholarships that will cover up to 40 per cent of the fee.
“Present and future health care managers and policymakers need specialised education and skills which will help them fulfill their roles in the rapidly changing, highly competitive health industry. This college will meet the new challenge,” added Prof Hamdi.
According to a 2018 GCC Health Care Industry Report by Alpen Capital, the current health care expenditure in the GCC is projected to reach $104.6 billion (approximately Dh376.5 billion) in 2022 from an estimated $76.1 billion (approximately Dh273 billion) in 2017. Furthermore, the GCC may require a collective bed capacity of 118,295 by 2022, indicating a demand for 12,358 new beds. To mitigate this demand, 700 new health care projects worth $60.9 billion (approximately Dh219.2 billion) are under various stages of development throughout the GCC. All these signify an increased demand for expert professionals in health care management, economics, technology assessment, informatics, medical insurance and medical tourism.
The one year Executive Master’s and four-year bachelor’s degree in health care management and economics are accredited by the Ministry of Education, UAE. The programmes are offered in collaboration with leading academic institutions such as the University of Milan, Arizona, Cairo and Central Florida. The college is also a member of the European Health care Management Association with top academicians and health care professionals leading the team of highly skilled faculty members.
Courses and who can apply
Name of the course: The Bachelor of Health Care Management and Economics Course (BSc HME)
Duration: four years
Cost per year: Dh50,000
Name of the course: Executive master’s in Health Care management and Economics (EMHME)
Duration: 12 months
Cost: Dh105,000