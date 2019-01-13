According to a 2018 GCC Health Care Industry Report by Alpen Capital, the current health care expenditure in the GCC is projected to reach $104.6 billion (approximately Dh376.5 billion) in 2022 from an estimated $76.1 billion (approximately Dh273 billion) in 2017. Furthermore, the GCC may require a collective bed capacity of 118,295 by 2022, indicating a demand for 12,358 new beds. To mitigate this demand, 700 new health care projects worth $60.9 billion (approximately Dh219.2 billion) are under various stages of development throughout the GCC. All these signify an increased demand for expert professionals in health care management, economics, technology assessment, informatics, medical insurance and medical tourism.