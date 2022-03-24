Dubai: The Esaad Card Committee of the Dubai Police General Command announced the renewal of its contract with Aster DM Healthcare Group for exclusive access to Aster and Medcare health-care facilities across UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and India, raising the discount rate at Aster clinics from 30 to 35 per cent. This will include services offered at the group’s hospitals, optical, pharmacies and homecare services. It will also include a 30 per cent discount at Medcare hospitals and clinics.
The renewal comes after a year of fruitful cooperation between the two parties, which resulted in the collaboration now growing further for the greatest benefit of Esaad cardholders and their families.
New discounts
The agreement was signed by Mona Mohammed Al-Amiri, chairperson of the Happiness Card Committee, and Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare group, in the presence of Lt Col Masoud Al-Hammad, deputy chairman of the committee, and a number of employees of both the parties.
Confirming the agreement, Al-Amiri said: “This agreement comes within the framework of the Esaad Card Committee’s continuous endeavour to facilitate the access of card holders and their families with necessary health-care services, at a reduced cost, in order to achieve the goal of Esaad in delivering happiness to all employees and their families who hold this card. Noting that the aspect of health was of great importance to the Esaad team, the team seeks to obtain good offers and discounts in health care and present them to Esaad cardholders and their first-degree relatives across the emirates.”
A winning partnership
Moopen said: “It is our absolute privilege to be associated with Dubai Police over the years and serve government employees. With the expansion of our network of services under Aster and Medcare, we hope to provide the best possible care to the people of UAE.”
The agreement allows happiness cardholders and their first-degree relatives to receive the agreed-upon discounts at Aster hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in India, Qatar, Bahrain and UAE, all Medcare hospitals and clinics in UAE, all Aster pharmacies, Aster Optical and Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare, in addition to Aster Online, with the exception of the services included within health insurance.