Dubai: A 63-year-old Pakistani expatriate who had a rare neuro-tumour that was causing hearing impairment and loss of balance was operated upon in a five-hour surgery by Dr Sharath Kumar Maila, specialist neurosurgeon at Medeor Hosptial Dubai, recently.

Abdul Hameed Baloch, a labour supervisor in a UAE company, had lost hearing in his right ear and could not walk as he had lost his balance. “I was in total despair as my entire face and lips were numb, I could not taste my food, would feel hungry. I was always dizzy and suffered headaches. I just had lost interest in everything as I was unable to lead a normal life.”

All that, however, has changed after the surgery.

Baloch was referred to Dr Maila at Medeor Hospital Dubai and after several tests was diagnosed with a tumour called Acoustic Neurinoma which was about 3.5 to 4 cm in size. Though the tumour was benign, it was large and caused pressure on vital brain structures including the brain stem and cranial nerves.

Dr Maila said: “Acoustic Neurinoma occurs in one in every 100,000 people. I advised immediate removal of the tumour in a procedure called Retromastoid craniotomy. This large vestibular tumour was densely adherent to vital brain structures and that is why it’s complete removal was such a challenging neurosurgical procedure. I was concerned more about preserving the normal brain functions after surgery than removing the tumour itself.”

Dr Maila utilised an ultramodern neurosurgical monitoring technology during the surgery to make sure no brain structure was damaged and there was no further complication post-surgery such as facial or body paralysis, loss of sight or trouble swallowing food. “We focused on a total removal of tumour in a manner which completely healed the patient, so much so that he did not require radiotherapy following the surgery,” added Dr Maila

Within five days of surgery, Baloch who was able to walk and hear again. “I am very thankful to the doctors and Medeor Hospital Dubai. I feel fresh and energetic and have begun going for walks without any support except holding my son’s hand. I can taste my food now. There is some stretch to the right side of my lip which the doctor said would go with passage of time.”