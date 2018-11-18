Dubai: A new early intervention centre, which the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) inaugurated recently, will help children with developmental delays hasten their progress.
The Primary Health Care Sector’s early intervention centre, which is located at Al Mizhar Health Centre, aims to provide quality services for children up to six years old who suffer from developmental delays.
To provide comprehensive and high quality services, the centre is supported by highly qualified specialists in the fields of physiotherapy, psychology, occupational therapy, speech therapy and social work.
Due to the nature of the services provided by the centre, the authority ensured that the design and colours used in the centre are welcoming and friendly to children.
It is also equipped with entertaining therapeutic tools and state-of-the-art technology that will help the specialists implement the latest medical practices adopted internationally.
Humaid Al Qatami, chairman of the board and director-general of the DHA, said the centre will help achieve the Dubai Government’s strategy of early detection of diseases and early intervention and integration.
He clarified that cases will be referred to the new centre from the DHA’s primary health care centres after the diagnosis of children with any developmental delays including mental, sensory and motor disabilities through the use of the latest diagnostic techniques and devices.