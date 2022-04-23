Abu Dhabi: In a bid to motivate the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle, the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has launched its first emirate-wide sports and physical activity survey.

The survey is designed to encourage an active lifestyle in the post-COVID-19 era. It will cover thousands of respondents above the age of 15, throughout Abu Dhabi. The respondents will have to answer a five-minute questionnaire covering information about an individual’s lifestyle. It is aimed at gathering data on the level of physical activity, as well as provide active solutions for those under-exposed to an active lifestyle.

The survey’s goal is to build a holistic picture of sports and physical activity and inform the government’s drive to support and encourage an active and responsible community in line with the DCD’s strategic objectives.

Through enhanced understanding of the habits and needs of citizens and residents living in communities across the emirate, the survey will support government decisions to exceed global average fitness levels.

Envisaging a healthy lifestyle for all

Respondents to the survey will also be encouraged to share their perceptions of sports and their views on how more active and healthy lifestyles can be encouraged in Abu Dhabi.

Through enhanced understanding of the habits and needs of citizens and residents living in communities across the emirate, the survey will support government decisions to exceed global average fitness levels and meet the key targets in the World Health Organisation’s ‘Ten Lifestyle Goals for Healthy Living’ as the global community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

How can a resident participate?

Details of how to participate in the survey will be distributed to relevant entities and groups by the DCD and via social media channels and through SMS to the general public.

Elaborating on the survey, Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, executive director of the Strategic Affairs Office at DCD, said: “There are so many ways for people of all ages to engage with sport and physical activity in Abu Dhabi, from attending major global events like Formula 1 or the Mubadala World Tennis Championships to using our public fitness facilities and joining groups at a grass roots level”.

All residents encouraged to participate

Working closely with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and other government entities, nonprofit organisations and the private sector, ‘DCD’s Community Engagement and Sports Sector will leverage the findings of the research to plan and monitor the need for and effectiveness of future interventions.