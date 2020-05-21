The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced new coronavirus cases

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a clothing shop in Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced 894 new coronavirus cases in UAE on Thursday.

The country has also reported 4 deaths and 946 recoveries. The total number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 has now become 237, an official said in a media conference.

The total number of recovered cases has risen to 12, 755 with the announcement of 946 new recovered patients.