Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported the detection of 499 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, taking the total number of infections to 1,015,398 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,341.
According to the latest update released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday, 618 infected patients have fully recovered, shooting up the overall recoveries to 994,538
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 282,974 PCR tests across the country as part of the ministry’s plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.