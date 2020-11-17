Masks Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has called on the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures while celebrating the upcoming national occasions including the UAE National Day.

Speaking during the weekly media briefing, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said: “With the UAE National Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle COVID-19”.

“Concerts can be held only after receiving approval from authorities and only with the application of all precautionary measures. Also, workplace celebrations are cancelled and restricted to the hanging of decorations, flags and banners only, while gatherings to watch shows such as fireworks are not permitted,” Al Dhaheri said.

He made it clear that official rules for holding celebrations cover five basic areas including public health, physical distancing, regulations and policies, digital technology, sterilization and cleaning.

Elaborating on the public health aspect, Al Dhaheri stressed the need to wear masks, carry out necessary temperature checks, adhere to personal hygiene, train workers at recreational venues on health and safety guidelines, and apply preventive measures when serving food and drinks.

He affirmed the importance of maintaining a distance of two meters between people, adding that private parties and gatherings are not allowed and that areas for the isolation of sick individuals must be provided. “Entry and exit routes at all facilities should be clearly marked using posters,” he emphasized.

“The official rules stress the need for everyone to follow existing safety measures, not to hold gatherings or marches, prohibit the circulation, distribution/exchange of celebratory gifts and food and call for the appointment of a person to monitor and enforce all health and safety measures,” Al Dhaheri underlined.

“The rules also recommend holding remote digital celebrations only and encourage reservations in advance for approved events lasting no more than 3-4 hours. Regarding cleaning and sterilization, the rules call for continuous cleaning and sterilization each hour for all public facilities,” he stated.

Opening land borders with Oman

Speaking on the latest move by the UAE where land borders with Oman were opened, Al Dhaheri said: “Since the announcement of the opening of land borders, we have received numerous inquiries about how Omani citizens can enter the UAE”, adding that there are requirements that must be followed before entering the UAE to ensure the application of preventive measures and provide the highest standards of health and safety for all residents.

“Those coming from Oman must present a negative PCR test result at the land borders,” he clarified, stressing the need to conduct the test in accredited laboratories in Oman and that the validity period of the test should not exceed 48 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has provided the General Authority for Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones with a list of accredited laboratories in Oman which is constantly updated, Al Dhaheri affirmed.

DPI blood test

For the DPI blood test, the necessary test will be performed at the border, and in the event of a positive result a PCR test will be performed with the individual returned to Oman until a negative result is given. If the result is negative, travelers will be allowed into the UAE. It is also necessary to ensure that health monitoring applications, such as the Al Hosn smartphone app, are installed by the authorities at the border before allowing a person to enter, Al Dhaheri underscored.

Everyone is requested to adhere to quarantine procedures according to each emirate, with the responsibility for verifying procedures falling on the concerned local authorities. Visitors must conduct all required tests, which is a PCR test on the fourth day if they stay in the country is more than four days, a PCR test on the eighth day if the duration of stay is more than eight days, he said, adding a PCR test on the 12th day if the duration of stay is more than 12 days.

He noted that people who wish to move between emirates, and into Abu Dhabi from another emirate, must state at the border into Abu Dhabi all of their travel details and local protocols will be applied.

“Each visitor will be required to sign a pledge at the border – a person who refuses to sign will not be allowed to enter. The head of the family may sign a pledge form for the rest of their family members if the relationship is of the first degree,” Al Dhaheri stated, adding that a person over the age of 18 may sign on behalf of a second-degree relative if they are under the age of 18.