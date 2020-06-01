Abu Dhabi Police personnel were involved in the campaign to educate workers on the necessity of wearing masks, gloves to protect them from infection due to person-to-person transmission and taking the necessary precautions and staying in their respective accommodation. For illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Screengrab / WAM

Abu Dhabi: Authorities continued the disinfection campaign in Abu Dhabi on Monday, focusing on the industrial area of Mussafah Block 11.

The fourth phase of the disinfection programme and COVID-19 testing in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi is part of an on-going campaign implemented by the Department of Health, in partnership with a number of relevant entities.

During the campaign, free COVID-19 tests will be carried out among residents.

Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed entry and exit to the area will be restricted during the sanitisation programme, and affirmed that daily commercial activities will continue as usual.

In a tweet posted early Monday, Abu Dhabi Media Office said: “No legal action will be taken against those violating visa regulations. Protecting the community’s safety and curbing the spread of Coronavirus is the top priority.”

The media office also requested those living in Block 11 to cooperate and follow instructions in order for the sanitisation and testing programme to achieve its objectives.

The sanitisation drive in Block 11 was implemented after the success of the first three phases in Musaffah, which was welcomed by residents.

The campaign follows Abu Dhabi government’s decision to restrict movement in and out of the emirate as of Tuesday, June 2 for a period of one week. The ban will affect all residents, while movement within each region will be allowed during the National Sterilisation Programme from 10pm until 6am.