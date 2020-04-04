Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, Dr Farida Al Hosani, has recommended the use of masks even if a person does not suffer from any respiratory issues as a preventive measure against the new coronavirus, COVID-19 .

““Previous studies confirmed that wearing a mask is limited to those who suffer from respiratory symptoms such as coughing. Today, with our continuous follow-up of all studies and recommendations, we urge everyone to wear a mask, even without the presence of any respiratory symptoms,” she said on Saturday.