Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi: The UAE said on Friday it is coordinating with Iran to operate a number of flights to evacuate Iranians visiting the country after the suspension of flights between the two sides.
Earlier last week, the UAE banned flights to all cities in Iran for an extendable period of one week in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The relevant authorities in the country affirmed that cooperation is taking place with the Iranian side to facilitate this evacuation of Iranian visitors according to the procedures and regulations in force, while ensuring the safety of visitors and specialists responsible for the evacuation procedures.