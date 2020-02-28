Earlier last week, the UAE banned flights to all cities in Iran for one week

Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi: The UAE said on Friday it is coordinating with Iran to operate a number of flights to evacuate Iranians visiting the country after the suspension of flights between the two sides.

Earlier last week, the UAE banned flights to all cities in Iran for an extendable period of one week in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.