Abu Dhabi: All laboratory tests conducted on individuals from friendly nations of the UAE, who were evacuated from China to the Emirates Humanitarian City, EHC, have returned negative for coronavirus, COVID-19, and they are ‘symptom-free’, said Dr. Faisal Al Ahbabi, Head of Communicable Diseases Program at Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health.

“Four tests have been conducted on 215 individuals during the 14-day quarantine, the average incubation period of the COVID-19 virus, and all results came back negative,” Dr. Al Ahbabi, who is also the spokesperson for the EHC, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

A total of 1,013 laboratory tests had been conducted - 860 on the UAE guests and 153 for the medical teams and workers at the EHC, he said.

The 16 highly-trained medical teams and communicable disease experts at the EHC had made significant efforts to provide round-the-clock medical care to the evacuees during the quarantine period, setting a shining model for the national humanitarian work, dedication and giving, he added. On-site medical teams are conducting all necessary tests and health care procedures to ensure the overall well-being of the individuals.

The Emirates Humanitarian City has been set up as per the highest standards to facilitate high-quality care for individuals admitted while ensuring their privacy and dignity. Entertainment facilities - both indoor and outdoor - are provided for evacuees. Medicines, food and produce, and other essential items will also be provided.

Two special fully-serviced and manned preventative health centres - one for males and another for females - were established as per quarantine guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the World Health Organisation recommendations to take care of the individuals under a 14-day quarantine.