His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The world is marking today the World Health Day amid exceptional circumstances this year, as healthcare providers and medical professionals are on the frontline of a global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account to pay a special tribute to medical professionals and healthcare providers who risk their lives to save others’ lives.

The Vice President highlighted the fact that neither a day, a month nor a year is enough to thank the courageous healthcare providers, who represent the the unsung heroes in the fight gainst the coronavirus outbreak.