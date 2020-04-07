Dubai: The world is marking today the World Health Day amid exceptional circumstances this year, as healthcare providers and medical professionals are on the frontline of a global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account to pay a special tribute to medical professionals and healthcare providers who risk their lives to save others’ lives.
The Vice President highlighted the fact that neither a day, a month nor a year is enough to thank the courageous healthcare providers, who represent the the unsung heroes in the fight gainst the coronavirus outbreak.
“The World Health Day is observed today amid exceptional circumstances experienced by the entire globe. Allocating one day, a month or a year is not enough to thank healthcare providers who risk their lives for people’s lives. They stay away from their families and stay in their hospitals so that people stay safe in their homes. May Allah bless you to protect people,” Sheikh Mohammed said on his twitter page.