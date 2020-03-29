Announcement came from Department of Economic Development on Sunday

Abu Dhabi: All relaxation lounges, massage services, oriental bath and valet parkings will remain suspended in Abu Dhabi until further notice, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said on Twitter on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure against the transmission of the Coronavirus, these new steps were implemented from today in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The department issued two circulars at the emirate level on the temporary suspension of the following services with immediate effect until further notice, which include relaxation lounges, massages and oriental bath for male and female.

In addition to valet parking services, as customers are to be directed to the parking lots, the department said.