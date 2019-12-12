Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A buffet restaurant at the Sheraton Khalidiya Hotel was suspended after inspections revealed unhygienic practices in the kitchen.

The Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority (ADFSA) on Wednesday issued the administrative closure for La Veranda Restaurant, which holds commercial license number CN-2239680, for posing a threat to the public’s health and safety.

In a statement, the food authority stated: “The food control report issued the administrative closure as a result of the establishment’s failure to implement health and safety standards, and not maintaining the health level of the facility, which may affect the level of food safety and consumer health.”

The order to temporarily shut down was made after previous violations were recorded in the facility earlier this year, which were reported last February and March. The third and final warning was issued in December.

"The administrative closure will continue as long as the violations exist, and activity will be allowed to resume once the corrections have been made,” said the ADFSA.

Some of the violations reported during the inspection were the low level of hygiene for tools used in preparing meals, and storing ready-to-eat meals at inappropriate temperatures.

The food and health authority pointed out that the order to temporarily shut down the food establishment comes within the framework of the ADAFSA's efforts to strengthen food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.