Licensed to operate in Dubai Healthcare City since 2016, Orchid Fertility and Andrology Clinic has established itself as a favourite destination for couples from all over the world, seeking the most personalised care alongside the highest pregnancy rates.

The medical team is led by Medical Director Dr Dimitrios Kafetzis. After working for 7 years in famous IVF clinics in London’s Harley Street, Dr Dimitrios has tried to even surpass the Harley street IVF standards by bringing empathy and ‘bespoke honest care’ into the heart of every member of the Orchid team.

Dr Partha Das is the Deputy Medical Director with 15 years of experience in IVF and in complex infertility and genetic cases.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Awatef Al Bahar is well-known as one of the pioneers in the IVF field in the UAE, having helped numerous local and international couples achieve their dream of parenthood. Dr Sreelatha Gopalakrishnan is Orchid’s IVF Specialist with over 12 years of experience.

Its medical team also features Dr Dhiraj Nakra, Consultant Anaesthetist, Dr Ayshe Clemente, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, and Dr Mohammed El Khouli, Consultant Urologist/Andrologist.

Maria Banti is leading the embryology team that boasts top-grade embryologists. They use the latest equipment and methods to handle and store embryos. Very few clinics in the GCC have the expertise of using these cutting-edge equipment.

Dr Dimitrios Kafetzis, Medical Director

Certifying their hard work and attention to detail, the Orchid embryology lab team has received the College of American Pathologists and the JCI accreditations with honours. In addition, they participated and presented a paper at the 2021 American Society of Reproductive Medicine Conference at Baltimore.

Orchid is well-known for offering natural and milder treatment approaches without the use of high volume of hormones. This includes natural and mild intrauterine insemination and natural and mild IVF.

Dedicated to its promise for personalised care and innovation, Orchid is the only IVF clinic in the GCC which can reliably offer both invasive and non invasive Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) of the embryos, maximising the selection of the best and chromosomally normal embryos to transfer in the uterus.

Dr Partha Sarathi Das, Deputy Medical Director

Alongside the medical side of fertility treatments, Orchid Fertility Clinic is fully aware of the psychological burden on couples, and this is why the clinic works closely with specialised multilingual fertility counsellors in Dubai, in order to make the road to the baby as stress free as possible.

Furthermore, to match the holistic character of the clinic, Orchid has partnered with famous acupuncture and Chinese medicine clinics in Dubai, recognising the potential positive effects of these therapies on the fertility treatment outcome.

Orchid launched its second branch with more consultation rooms in April in Unit 4018 at Dubai Healthcare City to meet the demand for more space for the growing medical team. It has also managed to cut down waiting times for patients and improve their overall experience in the clinic.

Orchid’s promise to couples remains the same — a never ending strive to push the boundaries of science and personalisation of care in order for couples to achieve a healthy pregnancy and healthy child. ■

Orchid fertility Clinic

For consultation, call 800-672443-483, 04 4272852

Dubai HealthCare City, Building 64 (Al Razi),