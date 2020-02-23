Al Rahba Hospital's emergency section has been shut down Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: In order to facilitate upgrades, Abu Dhabi’s Al Rahba Hospital has been partially closed.

While it will continue to accept outpatients for urgent care, the 190-bed secondary care facility will not operate an emergency department, or accommodate inpatients and other outpatients, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), has announced.

Inpatients from Al Rahba’s paediatrics, maternity, surgery, internal medicine and neonatal wards have already been transferred to other public hospitals, according to a statement from Seha, which manages public health facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate.

“Seha is committed to delivering on the Government and wise leadership’s vision to ensure each medical facility provides the people of Abu Dhabi with access to world-class healthcare services, which includes continually investing in our facilities, technology and our people. This new upgrade is in line with our strategy and will build on our track record of offering best-in-class services for the community,” said Rashid Al Qubaisi, deputy chief executive officer at Seha.

Al Rahba was established in 2003, and provides advanced healthcare services for residents in a number of the capital’s suburbs, including Al Bahia, Al Shahama and Al Rahba. Because of its location alongside the Abu Dhabi-Dubai E11 highway, the hospital also regularly treats victims of road traffic accidents.

Nearby alternatives

While it undergoes repairs, Seha has urged patients to seek treatment from nearby facilities. For emergency care, the closest facility would be Shaikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), which is located 23 minutes from Al Rahba. For outpatient treatment, healthcare facilities that are an eight- to 25-minute drive from Al Rahba have been recommended, including Al Bahia Healthcare Centre, Al Samha Healthcare Centre, Al Falah Healthcare Centre and Khalifa City Healthcare Centre.