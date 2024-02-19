In a world where inclusivity and diversity are paramount to progress, Gulf News, in collaboration with Being She , announces The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 .

Set to be a pivotal event in the landscape of leadership, this forum aims to empower women from all walks of life to embrace their leadership potential and drive positive change in their communities and beyond.

With the theme of "Embracing Inclusivity and Diversity", The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 provides a unique platform for aspiring and established female leaders to come together, share experiences, and explore the multifaceted dimensions of leadership in today's inclusive world.

The UAE has been making significant strides in promoting gender equality, standing as a shining example of progress in the region. According to the 2023 Global Gender Gap report by the World Economic Forum, the UAE ranks prominently in gender equality within the Middle East. Additionally, women entrepreneurs contribute significantly to the UAE's private sector, accounting for an impressive 10 per cent of the total sector.

The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 coincides with the celebration of International Women's Day on 8 March Image Credit: Supplied

The forum builds upon this momentum, bringing together women leaders committed to innovation, inclusivity, and positive change on a national, regional, and global scale.

"This forum serves as a cornerstone for women in the UAE to forge connections with leaders, exchange invaluable feedback, and cultivate a sense of community. Moreover, it provides a unique opportunity for them to engage with like-minded individuals, fostering shared experiences and mutual empowerment," says Aparna Bajpai, CEO of Being She, a platform dedicated to empowering women and celebrating their achievements.

"We believe that true leadership knows no boundaries," says David George, Publisher - Commercial at Gulf News, the organisers of the event. "The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 is a celebration of diversity and a testament to the transformative power of women's leadership."

The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 coincides with the celebration of International Women's Day on 8 March, amplifying the significance of this gathering and highlighting the ongoing efforts to empower women worldwide.

The forum will feature inspiring keynote speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.

The title sponsor for the event is Zen Warriors Alliance, the gold sponsors are Ajman Media City Free Zone and Ajman Free Zone. Veloche, Fairmont Dubai, Athena and Unlocked Studio are the support sponsors.