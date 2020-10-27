Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s coronavirus recovery rate has increased by 18 per cent and mortality rate has decreased by 45 per cent this week compared to last week, local health authorities announced on Tuesday.

During a media briefing held today in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Government, revealed that the mortality rate in the UAE is the lowest globally at 0.4 per cent.

He said that between October 20 and 27, the rate of tests increased by 1 per cent compared to the same period last week, and tests revealed a 12 per cent increase in confirmed cases.

Also during the briefing, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, announced the launch of "Your Data..Your Identity" initiative with the aim of providing an updated digital platform that meets the goals of the medical sector and other sectors within the coordinated efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brigadier Morshed Al Mazrouei , Executive Director of Population Register at ICA, said the initiative aims to update personal data through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship smartphone application, or through the Authority's website.

According to Al Mazrouei, the first phase of the initiative aims to update the data of UAE nationals starting Wednesday, 28 October 2020 and extending up to a month, and will be followed by all other segments of society at a later stage that will be announced.