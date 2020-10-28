Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani at the signing of the peace treaty at White House in Washington Image Credit: Reuters

NEW YORK: The UAE has underscored that the UN Security Council must use the opportunity created by the peace accord between the UAE and Israel to break the deadlock in the Middle East Peace Process and resume direct talks between the parties.

During the UN Security Council Quarterly Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, the UAE also reiterated its commitment to the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on relevant UN resolutions, the Madrid terms of reference, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Quartet road map.

In its written statement to the Security Council, the UAE emphasised that de-escalation, communication channels, and diplomacy are the core pillars to addressing any tensions and future challenges in the Middle East. The UAE also stressed that the international community must rethink past initiatives to move past stalemate and to create a stable, functioning, and prosperous Middle East.

In this regard, the UAE statement said, "Despite the current conflicts plaguing the region from Yemen to Syria, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict remains the core conflict at the heart of our region. In this context, the UAE signed a Peace Accord with Israel on 15th September, 2020, under the auspices of the United States. This historic decision responds to repeated calls from the international community, including many countries in this debate today, to maintain the viability of the two-state solution by halting annexation.

"The UAE firmly believes that this agreement, together with the Declaration of Peace, Cooperation, and Constructive Diplomatic and Friendly Relations concluded by Bahrain and Israel, presents an opportunity for the region to move in the direction of stability and prosperity."

The UAE urged the international community to be steadfast in its support of the Palestinian people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reiterated its longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people. It also noted that between 2013-2020, it has contributed more than US$837 million in aid to the Palestinian people and to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA.

The UAE stated that during its chairmanship of the Advisory Commission of UNRWA, it will seek to establish a thematic engagement approach to provide assistance set out in the country's aid strategy and align it with the agency’s mandate and medium-term strategy 2016-2021.

Furthermore, the UAE said the international community should encourage positive steps that promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue in the region, particularly among youth, build bridges that support mutual understanding and tolerance, and open new avenues for peace. The UAE also stressed that the UN Security Council must be united in addressing any behaviour that destabilises the region and undermines peace efforts.

To this end, the UAE stated that it is critical that the Council takes concrete action to address state actors seeking to destabilise the region by supporting terrorist and extremist groups and who interfere in the internal affairs of Arab states in violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The statement concluded by affirming that the UAE will continue to work with its partners in the region and around the world to address some of the most critical challenges of today. It added, "As an elected member of the Security Council for 2022-2023, the UAE will continue to be a forward-thinking proponent of peace and will maintain its call for unity."