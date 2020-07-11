First applications for documents that expired between March and April

Visitors at Amer Al Twar Centre. Image Credit: Photo: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will resume its services for customers on Sunday, starting with receiving renewal applications for expired residency visas and ID cards.

The authority called on its customers to initiate the renewal of expired ID cards and residency permits of UAE citizens, as well as those citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and expatriate residents who are present in the country.

From Sunday, the authority will begin receiving renewal applications for residency visas and ID cards that expired between March and April.

For those that expired in May, their renewal applications will start being accepted on August 8.

The documents that expired between June 1 and July 11 will start being accepted as renewal applications from September 10. For those expiring July 12 onwards, their renewal applications are not restricted to a specific date.

The authority requested everyone to take advantage of the smart services it provides (on its website, ica.gov.ae), and adhere to the renewal schedule to avoid incurring administrative fines.

What was the change announced?

The changes include cancelling an earlier decision to extend the validity of visas and entry permits for those in the UAE from March 1 until December 31.

Instead, a three-month grace period has been given for residents to renew their residency visas if they have been in the country.

Earlier, it had been announced by the authorities that holders of UAE residency or entry permits (visit/tourist visas) that expired after March 1 would be granted validity of visa until December this year. However, on Friday, this was cancelled and residency visa renewals are set to start on July 12.