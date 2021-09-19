Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set to host five major regional and international events, most notably Expo 2020 Dubai, in the next 10 days.

The busy calendar of big events reflects the world’s confidence in the UAE’s efforts and its success in containing the global COVID-19 epidemic after achieving high immunity to ensure safe return to normalcy, amid carefully set measures to ensure the safety of its residents and visitors.

Expo 2020

Dubai is gearing up to host Expo 2020, which will take place on October 1 as the world’s first biggest event to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic in a healthy and safe environment. The UAE is preparing to host the global mega event after it succeeded in administering more than 90 per cent of its population with COVID-19 vaccines, the highest vaccination rate in the world, making it among the top five countries globally in vaccine distribution.

The Expo event reflects the world’s confidence in the prestigious position that the UAE holds in terms of development, prosperity, and the high level of security and safety it enjoys.

Al Ain Book Fair

The list of events also includes the Al Ain Book Fair that will take place at the Zayed Central Library from September 21 to 30, with more than 100 exhibitors and publishing houses participating in this year’s edition.

Featuring 50 speakers from elite cultural figures, writers, intellectuals and artists, Al Ain Book Fair comes back this year with a hybrid edition that combines rich and purposeful live activities and virtual sessions. It also welcomes its visitors to showcase the latest books and issuances in different fields.

ADIHEX

Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host the 18th edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2021), the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, from September 27 to October 3 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

This year, ADIHEX is witnessing a remarkable development and an increase in Emirati, Arab and international participation, despite the health and economic conditions that the world has witnessed since last year.

International Government Communication Forum

Sharjah will see the launch of the 10th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on September 26 and 27 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, with an eminent panel of 79 experts from 11 Arab and foreign countries who will discuss

The two-day forum, held under the theme ‘Historic lessons, Future ambitions’, will see 31 informative and insightful events, including seven panel discussions, five inspirational talks, seven training workshops and 12 interactive sessions, all focusing on developing blueprint for future-ready government communications.

MEIDAM

Dubai will host the Sixth Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition (MEIDAM) from September 23 to 25, in the presence of 1,500 doctors from 41 countries. The three-day event will be held with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

The conference will host 164 regional and international lecturers, including speakers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), with six parallel scientific programmes over three days.