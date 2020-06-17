Dubai: A Tunisian mother has been reunited with her two young children after being abroad for two months.
Following the UAE’s continues efforts in providing assistance for the return of residents and citizens, Raya Bint Al Sobhi, was able to return to her children who still live in the UAE.
Raya, mother of a two-month-old and a five-year-old, had initially flown to Tunisia to visit her ill father but was unable to fly back to the UAE after flights were suspended due to COVID-19.
During her stay in Tunisia, Raya was in continuous contact with the UAE Embassy in Tunis and the Tunisian Embassy in the UAE, to ensure her safe return.
In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Raya was able to catch a flight on Tuesday night and reunite with her family.
Rashed Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, said the embassy coordinated with the Tunisian government, the Embassy of Tunisia in the UAE and all relevant authorities to facilitate the necessary procedures and ensure that Raya was reunited with her children.
In a video posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE resident Raya, who is now in medical quarantine in the country, expressed her thanks and gratitude to all involved authorities for helping her return to her children and to be reunited with her family after being stuck in Tunisia for two months.