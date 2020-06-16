1 of 8
Although these countries have not opened to international tourist they are the safe spots in Asia and have carried out intensive testing, tracing and precautionary measures to win against the virus.
The government reported zero new coronavirus cases and no new deaths for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Tuesday marked the third time in the last 6 days that no new infections were confirmed in the country. Businesses activities, schools, Amusement parks and playgrounds reopened with social-distancing measures implemented. The government has yet to decide which areas will be opened to international tourism under the travel bubble scheme.
Bhutan’s success in battling COVID-19 is led by science and quick preventative action. Bhutan is a landlocked nation in the Himalayas, is also one of the most isolated countries in the region, has successfully averted the COVID-19 crisis, at least for now. With no reported coronavirus-related fatalities and cases, the country contained the pandemic despite limited resources. Bhutan is ready to welcome back tourism with restrictions.
As of June 16, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health’s tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained at 334, despite its long border with China and the millions of Chinese visitors it receives each year . Domestic flights have started, however, no date has been set to resume normal international operations. Vietnam's contact-tracing efforts have been so meticulous that they go after not only the direct contacts of an infected person, but also indirect contacts.
Taiwan goes 11 days without new coronavirus case as of today. One of the few places in Asia that has effectively contained the coronavirus outbreak despite its geographical and cultural proximity, literally next door, to China. Taiwan’s coronavirus success was based on efficient coordination across the public and private sectors coupled with innovative deployment of advanced technology. Taiwan is not opening its borders to international travelers yet.
Cambodia says all COVID-19 patients have recovered, and there are no new cases for a month. To date the country has recorded just 128 confirmed cases and zero deaths. Mobilization and early response to the emerging epidemic, authorities have done quite a good job of tracing people and getting them to tests. Kingdom of Cambodia, home to the wondrous ruins of Angkor Wat, recently announced travel plans for international travelers arriving in the country, with all visitors expected to pay a coronavirus deposit.
Sri lanka, The island nation's high testing rate coupled with its established healthcare and surveillance system has kept COVID-19 mortality low. The Sri Lankan government closed down public health clinics and instead started delivering routine health checks and medication directly to the homes of patients. A hotline was created to allow non-COVID patients seek advice from healthcare workers. Sri Lanka will welcome tourists from 1 August, from all countries, but has put strict regulations in place.
Georgia, a country at the intersection of Europe and Asia. Georgia has become an unlikely success story with regards to its coronavirus response. No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Georgia recently. As the virus spread, Georgia moved fast to suspend direct flights with emerging hot spots, profiled and quarantined travelers arriving from abroad, and conducted a public awareness campaign of unprecedented size. Schools were closed and targeted lockdowns put in place when Georgia had only three confirmed cases. Georgia will reopened local tourism services from Monday, June 15, and will be ready to welcome international tourists from July 1st in “Green Zones”, where infection cases of coronavirus have not been confirmed.
