Argentine medical doctor Norma Raul looks at a robot with which she practices medical assitance for COVID-19 patients, at the Clinical Simulation Training Center of the El Cruce hospital, in Florencio Varela, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on May 14, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A 5G K9 robot distributes hand sanitiser to visitors in a shopping mall in Bangkok on June 4, 2020, as sectors of the economy reopen following restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Image Credit: AFP
A patrol robot - used to check temperatures, identities and disinfect people - moves across the floor at a hospital in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province, on February 26, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A volunteer operates a remote controlled disinfection robot to disinfect a residental area amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, on March 16, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
An airport police robot is seen while a passenger (L) wearing a face mask walks at the Tianhe Airport after it was reopened today, in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, on April 08, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
Interactive robot 'Zafi' which will be deployed at Covid -19 isolation wards is pictured during a demo at Stanley Medical hospital in Chennai, on April 6, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
An official (L) wearing a face mask checks a computer as a greeting robot named "Pepper" (R) stands by in a hotel during the first day the building is used as a new medical lodging facility to accommodate COVID-19 coronavirus patients with mild symptoms in Tokyo, on May 1, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman walks past a temperature-measuring mobile robot (R) at the Icon Siam shopping mall as it reopened after restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus were lifted in Bangkok, on May 17, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman jogs past a four-legged robot called Spot, which broadcasts a recorded message reminding people to observe safe distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, during its two-week trial at the Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park in Singapore, on May 8, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
Humanoid robot "Prepper" stands at the cash desk of a supermarket of the Edeka retail chain in Lindlar, western Germany, to explain protective measures and to promote solidarity with each other, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 2, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A hospital staff stands in front of 'Mitra', a robot equipped with a thermal camera installed to register and conduct preliminary screening of patients before directing them to respective medical specialists to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, at Fortis hospital in Bangalore, on May 2, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
Kimmo Kartano unloads a food delivery robot from the Broad Branch Market grocery store as Audra Grant looks on in front of their house in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Washington, on April 9, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
The medical staff at the Mami hospital interact with a robot, manufactured by a Tunisian company and donated to the hospital to support their efforts in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in a hallway in the hospital in the city of Ariana north of the Tunisian capital Tunis, on May 1, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A robot emitting ultraviolet lights is used to eliminate virus suspended in the air or on the surfaces at the Nice International airport in the French Riviera city of Nice, southern France, on the 52th day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the novel coronavirus, on May 7, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A delivery robot passes by as two women walk their dogs in Medellin, Colombia, on April 22, 2020. Colombian on-demand services start up Rappi is using wheeled robots designed by KiwiBot as a way of getting take out food to people who are forced stay home during lockdown as a preventive measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Image Credit: AFP
Residents stand watching as health officials (unseen) navigate a coronavirus-themed robot that sprays disinfectant in a residential area after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai, on May 20, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A Tunisian police robot patrols along Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the centre of the capital Tunis as a means of enforcing a nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on April 1, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
A robot known as Amy transport a tray containing sealed cups of water during a simulation on assisting medical teams in handling COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Pertamina Jaya hospital in Jakarta, on April 16, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
Two delivery robots cross a street in Medellin during the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, on April 22, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
One of the six robots of the Circolo di Varese hospital stands near a patient, to help the healthcare staff of the High Intensity Medicine department to assist twelve patients suffuring from the epedemic Covid-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, on April 3, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP