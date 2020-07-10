Survey compares the smart services in 193 counties from all over the world

The Dubai Police app. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE has been ranked 1st regionally and 8th globally in the UN's 2020 Online Services Index (OSI), according to an e-government survey conducted by the United Nations.

The survey, which compared the smart services in 193 counties from all over the world, supports countries’ efforts to provide effective, accountable and inclusive digital services to all and to bridge the digital divide and leave no one behind.

“The future belongs to those who excel digitally”, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion.

On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “A while ago, the UN issued the E-government survey, which compares the smart services in 193 countries. Proudly, the UAE is the first in the Arab world, region and West Asia and the eighth globally in terms of e-Smart Services Index”.

The 2020 United Nations E-Government Survey was prepared by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations (UN DESA), through its Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government (DPIDG) over a two-year period (from July 2018 to June 2020).

The survey is the only global report that assesses the e-government development status of all United Nations member States. The assessment measures e-government performance of countries relative to one another, as opposed to being an absolute measurement. It recognises that each country should decide upon the level and extent of its e-government initiatives in keeping with its own national development priorities and achieving the SDGs.

The Survey measures e-government effectiveness in the delivery of public services and identifies patterns in e-government development and performance as well as countries and areas where the potential of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) and e-government has not yet been fully exploited and where capacity development support might be helpful.