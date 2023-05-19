Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with Etihad Water and Electricity to support low-income farm owners to ease the financial burden related to electricity tariffs for those registered with the company.
Starting in July 2023, a direct subsidy will be applied to the monthly electricity bills of eligible farm owners. This move is aimed at easing the financial strain associated with the tariffs charged by Etihad Water and Electricity.
The initiative comes as part of the leadership’s ongoing commitment to empowering its citizens, promoting their well-being, and improving services provided to low-income individuals.