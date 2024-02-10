Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his congratulations to people celebrating the Lunar New Year.
On his X platform, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Lunar New Year around the world. May this occasion foster good fortune, unity, and prosperity for you and your families in the coming year.”
The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China, is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals across various East Asian and Southeast Asian cultures.
Marking the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar, the festival is rich in traditions, cultural rituals, and festivities that last up to two weeks. It is a time of family reunions, feasting, and giving thanks, as well as a period for honouring ancestors and welcoming the spring season.
Each year is associated with one of the twelve animals in the Chinese zodiac, and the celebrations are infused with symbolic meanings, traditional foods, and vibrant decorations like red lanterns, which are believed to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits.