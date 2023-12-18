Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi on his reelection for a new term in office.
“I congratulate my brother President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi on his re-election as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The UAE is determined to further build upon its strong historical ties with Egypt in service of the development and progress of our nations and people,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a post shared on his official X account.
Al Sissi secured a third term as Egypt’s president winning 89.6 per cent of the vote in the presidential election, the National Elections Authority said on Monday. He was running against three other candidates.