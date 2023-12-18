CAIRO: Abdul Fattah Al Sisi has swept to a third, six-year term as Egypt’s president, winning 89.6 per cent of votes, the National Election Authority announced on Monday.

The election took place as Egypt struggles with a slow-burning economic crisis and tries to manage the risk of spillover from the war in Gaza, which borders Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Al Sissi was running against three other candidates.

Authority head Hazem Badawy said turnout reached an “unprecedented” 66.8 per cent of Egypt’s 67 million voters.

Over 39 million voted for former army chief Al Sissi.

Al Sissi’s victory for a six-year term comes as no surprise - and, according to the constitution, it’s the final term in office.

Al Sissi was first elected president in 2014, and was re-elected in 2018, both times with 97 per cent of the vote.

Some voters said the eruption of conflict in Gaza had encouraged them to vote for Al Sissi, who has long presented himself as a bulwark of stability in a volatile region — an argument that has also proved effective with Gulf and Western allies providing financial support to his government.

The constitution was amended in 2019, extending the presidential term to six years from four, and allowing Al Sissi to stand for a third term.

Al Sissi’s backers say security is paramount, and that some groups have benefited under his rule.

That included women, said Nourhan Al Abbassy, assistant secretary-general of the youth branch of the pro-Al Sissi Homat Al Watan party.