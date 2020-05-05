UAE flags Image Credit:

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces "represents a milestone in the country's history, a patriotic occasion and a source of pride for the UAE and its people."

In a statement to the Nation Shield, the UAE's military journal, marking the 44th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces' Unification Day, which is celebrated on 6th May every year, Sheikh Saud said, "We extend our greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and members and officers of our armed forces."

Sheikh Saud noted that the "historic decision" to unify the armed forces on 6th May 1976, under one flag and under the supervision and direction of one leadership had "enhanced the UAE's pivotal role at the regional and international levels."

He said, "It is a wise step that reflected the insight and comprehensive approach adopted by our founding fathers in laying the foundations of a modern state capable of protecting its capabilities and providing peace and tranquility to its citizens and residents."

"From the moment of its founding, our armed forces were the nation's fence and shield. It is, indeed, a source of pride and confidence.

"Our armed forces' patriotic spirit and the values of peace and giving it holds, reflect its noble message. The honourable history of our armed forces is a testament to the UAE's message and its pioneering role in promoting peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

"The UAE leadership's belief in the importance of creating a strong army in the past years has resulted in a major qualitative leap, and a continuous development of technical and human qualifications in accordance with the highest standards."

Sheikh Saud has also stressed that "the UAE Armed Forces' Unification Day is an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of our martyrs, and recognise and appreciate their sacrifices and acts of patriotism, as they will remain present and engraved in the memory of the homeland and its children forever."

Armed Forces' Unification Day a milestone in UAE's exceptional march: Fujairah Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that the nation's Union is solid and powerful, thanks to the sacrifices of its Armed Forces, "who are our frontline defenders and our source of strength that safeguards our gains and capabilities."

In a statement to 'Nation Shield', the UAE's military journal, marking the 44th anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, to be celebrated on 6th May, Sheikh Hamad said, "With pride and honour, we celebrate this occasion, which is a milestone in the exceptional march of our homeland."

Sheikh Hamad said that May 6, 1976, embodied "the insight and profound vision of the Founding Fathers and Rulers of the Emirates, who laid the basic pillars for the prosperity of the Union and its noble national values, which are making its citizens the goal of all its development plans and strategies, and making the achievement of happiness in society a top priority."

The Fujairah Ruler noted that thanks to these forward-looking visions, the UAE has excelled globally in all fields.

"On this cherished occasion, I would like to convey my deepest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people."

He also expressed his appreciation to the achievements of "our brave UAE soldiers and Armed Forces who spare no effort to keep our homeland safe."

His Highness added, "We salute our gallant sons and brothers of the UAE Armed Forces who are sacrificing their lives, and we also solemnly remember the nation's martyrs who gave their lives for our national unity, defending the land, and preserving legitimacy and peace in the region. They will remain alive in the memory of the homeland."

Sheikh Hamad concluded by saying, "On this glorious occasion, we renew our loyalty to the homeland and the UAE Armed Forces. We pledge to continue the path of development and prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to strengthen the UAE's status globally."

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day a source of pride to all Emiratis: Sheikh Saud bin Rashid

Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla Image Credit: WAM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the UAE proudly celebrates the anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day on 6th May every year.

Sheikh Saud stated that uniting the defence forces of the seven emirates under one flag and central command, is an important milestone in the journey of building the federal state and strengthening its structure, empowering its people and consolidating its institutions.

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE's military journal, marking the 44th Anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saud said, "In the UAE history, we will remember with pride 6th May 1976, when the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers announced the unification of the UAE Armed Force.

"As we mark the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, we remember the historic decision to establish the unified Armed Forces under one leadership and one flag, to support the pillars of the Union and safeguard the achievements and gains."

Sheikh Saud also referred to the humanitarian role of the UAE Armed Forces in the field of providing assistance to countries affected by wars or conflicts, as well as areas affected by natural disasters.

He stated that Federal Law No. 06 of 2014 on the National Military Service and Reserve Force promotes these concepts, which called on the Emirati citizens to join the military service, to which they expressed willingness to have the honour of national service with pride and sense of belonging.

He added that the Unification Day is also an opportunity to honour the martyrs of the homeland in recognition and appreciation of their sacrifices and acts of patriotism, as they represent an immortal example of national unity and belonging."

Sheikh Saud added that these sacrifices and noble values will remain instilled in the hearts of young people, saying, "The UAE's martyrs will always be role models for the sons of the homeland who will continue to pursue the path of goodness and glory."

Sheikh Saud concluded, "On this national occasion, we are pleased to extend our congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates as well as the families, children and mothers of the martyrs, and our loyal people."

UAE army operates on humanitarian principles, says Ajman Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Sunday offered Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Mosque in Ajman. Image Credit: WAM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE military has undergone an "accelerated development" leading it to become "one of the most powerful armies of its time."

In a statement to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE's military journal, marking the 44th anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces' Unification Day, on 6th May, Sheikh Humaid added that the high capabilities of the UAE's army personnel are a result of "systematic, scientific planning, long experiences of joint military exercises with allies and modern military equipment and advanced weapons."

The Ruler of Ajman also paid homage to the pioneering role and the strenuous efforts made by the UAE's Founding Fathers, saying, "We recall with great pride the sincere, loyal, pioneering role and the strenuous efforts made by the UAE's founding leaders who spawned a national march based on the principles of strength and pride, preserving human dignity and building a glorious homeland defended by its brave soldiers."

This approach, he added, is what the successors of the Founding Fathers have always followed, as is today by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Humaid Al Nuaimi went on to extend his sincere thanks and gratitude, love and gratitude, to all members of the UAE Armed Forces, "since the founding of the first building blocks of this dear homeland," and for "their exceptional role in fending off enemies from the borders of our dear homeland, and for continuing to support security and stability."

He continued, "The military is the backbone of this country and the strong wall that preserves our federal achievements and gains. It is the power that protects the nation's independence and sovereignty, and its citizens' lives, dignity and security."

He added that the UAE army operates on the principles of the wise leadership, which calls on the military mandate to be aligned with societal and humanitarian roles in all circumstances and crises, expressing his pride of the positive and active role the UAE military has taken in reconstruction efforts and in supporting human rights.

"Our Armed Forces have helped those in need all around the world - in wars and disasters - and have become honourable role models of sacrifice and giving, by providing humanitarian assistance to the needy, sheltering refugees, treating the injured and post-war reconstruction."

"On this dear occasion, I send a message of honour and appreciation, filled with sincere sympathies and pride, to the families of UAE martyrs who have lost their loved ones," who he said had died for honourable and noble causes, asking Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.