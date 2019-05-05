Abu Dhabi: Commanders and units of the UAE Armed Forces have celebrated the 43rd Unification Day Anniversary on Sunday.

The ceremony recalled the memories of the founding fathers, notably the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who managed through their diligence and will to build the Union and to unify the Armed Forces — under one command, one banner — and who had worked collectively to consolidate the federal entity and stabilise its pillars.

On this occasion, the Armed Forces hailed the remarkable efforts of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who continued the process of giving and building with unswerving determination and will to achieve the lofty goals of developing the armed forces and equip them with the most modern weapon systems.

The Land Forces Command held a ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary in the presence of Staff Major General Saleh Mohammad Al Amiri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and a large number of officers, on Sunday.

During the ceremony, a speech was delivered to shed light on the importance of this national occasion, celebrating the outstanding achievements and accomplishments of the UAE Armed Forces and marking with great dignity the martyrs' sacrifices for the nation.

Also, the Naval Forces observed this cherished national occasion in the presence of Major General Shaikh Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, and a large number of naval personnel.

During a special ceremony, a speech was delivered to note that the unification of the country's Armed Forces was in response to the hopes and aspirations of the UAE's people to consolidate the federal entity by establishing its foundations and building its institutions along with organising its structures.

Major General Staff Pilot Ebrahim Nasser Mohammad Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, along with a large number of officers, also marked the occasion with a ceremony and a speech noting the significance of this national occasion.