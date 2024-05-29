Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, announced the UAE's commitment to establishing international partnerships to enhance relations beyond politics and economy, especially in the field of technology.

Speaking at the Arab Media Forum, Dr. Gargash highlighted the significance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visits to South Korea and China. These visits align with the UAE’s strategy to strengthen ties with Asian countries such as Indonesia, India, Korea, Japan, and China. Additionally, the UAE aims to expand regional collaboration and mend ties with Iran.

During a discussion on the current regional challenges and their impact on the development of the Gulf and Arab regions, Dr. Anwar Gargash stressed the need for a clear roadmap to achieve a lasting solution in Gaza. He cautioned that without a clear roadmap, the situation in Gaza would revert to a cycle of escalation and temporary calm, potentially culminating in a crisis.

Dr. Gargash stressed, "The region cannot sustain further escalations," highlighting the plight of thousands of orphans in Gaza as a consequence of the ongoing unrest due to the unresolved regional issues.