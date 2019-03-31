Image Credit:

Also in this package GDRFA official warns against visa fraud on Facebook, Instagram in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has adopted a decision to amend provisions of the resolution on sponsoring of foreign workers to their families in the country.

According to a statement by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the amended provisions now indicate "income" as a requirement for sponsoring family members, as opposed to the previously listed "professions" which allowed workers to sponsor their families.

The amendment is in line with international developments and accordance with best practices, it added.

"The decision aims at enhancing family stability of foreign workers and social cohesion, as well as attracting highly skilled workers while maintaining a healthy balance between professional and personal life," the statement continued.

Participation in job market

The Cabinet decision, the statement explained, called on relevant government entities to conduct studies to assess and enhance the services provided to residents, including aspects of education and health, and encourage the active participation of their family member in the job market as an alternative to recruiting new workers from abroad, within the existing policies and regulations.

On this occasion, Nasir Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that the Cabinet amendments will undoubtedly strengthen family ties of workers, reflect positively on the labour market, boost productivity and support the national economy, thanks to the decision’s profound positive effects on workers’ performance.

Al Hamli added that the UAE embraces more than 200 nationalities living peacefully on its land with their full rights guaranteed by national legislations in accordance with international standards.

They are seen and treated as active partners in the country’s development progress, especially as the UAE is striving to be a top destination for competencies and expertise.

Ali Mohammad Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC), stressed that the UAE has become an ideal place to live and work, and turned into a magnet for ambitious people seeking to fulfil their dreams in a country whose leadership is ambitious, and people are open to other cultures, which will definitely result in creating a conducive environment for families.

Al Shamsi added that the Cabinet decision will further enhance family stability by facilitating sponsorship procedures for foreign workers’ families in accordance with security, economic and social rules, which are aimed at ensuring the happiness of everyone.