Visitors can read a digital version of the Holy Quran transcribed in Kufic script on gazelle parchment paper, which is still in remarkable condition. Additionally, the pavilion displays an ancient Arabic manuscript of the Bible, a fifth-century transcription in old Andalusian script, as well as The Book of Expeditions, authored by Abu Ishaq Ibrahim ibn Muhammad al-Fazari in 803 AD. This manuscript delves into military campaigns, biographies and historical struggles.

VR journey of oldest university

Visitors can embark on a virtual reality (VR) journey through the story of Al-Qarawiyyin University, recognised as the world’s oldest continuously operating educational institution. Originally constructed as a mosque, this university stands as a testament to Andalusian-Moroccan architectural splendour. The VR experience introduces Fatima bint Muhammad Al-Fihriya, the visionary woman behind the university’s founding.

After the VR tour, Samer Al Jandali, a Syrian expat based in Sharjah, said, “Spending time here, I learned about the oldest university, the story behind it, and saw the third-century Quran and other rare manuscripts. This is a golden opportunity to connect with history.”

Portrait of a Sheikh in UAE

A pavilion by EQTNA, Antiquariat INLIBRIS, and Forum Antiquariaat features an extraordinary collection of rare books, photographs and maps. Among these is the earliest known portrait of a Sheikh from the UAE, a recent acquisition showcased for the first time at the fair.

The photograph, depicting two unidentified sheikhs of the Trucial Coast, is part of an album compiled by British Navy officer Charles Courtenay Bell. Captioned Sheik of Sharjah and Staff, the image was taken aboard the H.M.S. Argonaut during Lord Curzon’s 1903 state tour of the Gulf as the Viceroy of India.

“It’s an amazing and important picture taken in 1903. The ship was on its way to India to strengthen relations with the Indian Government. The captain documented the journey in his album, which includes only two pictures, with this being the clearest image. This is the only known photo of a Sheikh from Sharjah,” said Yaser Raad Al Tamimi from Antiquariat INLIBRIS. The album is priced at 250,000 euros (Dh980,000).

Dh2.5 million manuscript

Also on display is a 1608 Arabic manuscript of Alf Layla wa-Layla (The Thousand and One Nights), the third oldest known manuscript of the classic work, valued at 650,000 euros (Dh2.55 million). “This is the only manuscript available for sale. The most striking features are its binding and exquisite handwriting. In 1608, such handwriting was unparalleled,” Al Tamimi explained, highlighting that the manuscript is printed on Venetian laid paper.

This year’s edition of the fair hosts more than 2,000 exhibitors, showcasing 1.3 million titles and 1,500 activities.