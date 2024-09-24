She said, “At the conclusion of the forum’s activities, and within the framework of enhancing cultural heritage and deepening the understanding of the importance of folk tales, a set of purposeful recommendations was proposed. First, it is suggested to compile the scientific contributions made during the ‘Narrator’ journey into a single book, which would help document ideas and discussions.

"It is also advisable to select some prominent topics from previous forums to prepare rich encyclopedias, and a comprehensive inventory of all ‘Narrator’ elements related to various forum topics should be made to record them as shared Arab heritage elements. It is important to prepare a special lexicon for folk tales in the Arab world, in addition to printing the works of this year’s forum in a book to serve as a valuable reference for researchers and scholars.”

She said the recommendations also include allocating a corner or council in the forum to document the narratives of participants, allowing them to tell the tales of their peoples, as well as urging Arab countries to integrate folk tales and cultural heritage into the educational system.

She noted that this year’s session, held under the theme ‘Tales of Birds’, made a significant difference in terms of attendance and organisation.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of SIH and Head of the SINF’s Supreme Committee, said, “We were filled with joy as we witnessed the conclusion of the forum after seeing the interaction of all participants and visitors from around the world with our local heritage and the heritage of other peoples. SIH’s efforts have successfully conveyed the message of caring for heritage to new generations, reflecting the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his unwavering support to make heritage a foundational pillar in the civilizational construction of our giving country and our inspiring emirate, Sharjah.”