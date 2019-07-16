Decree stipulates that each electoral district shall have an electoral body

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No 21 of 2019, amending Emiri Decree No 59 of 2015 on organisation of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) elections.

The decree stipulates that each electoral district shall have an electoral body composed of registered citizens in accordance with the regulations established by the Higher Election Committee.

The emirate will be divided into electoral districts according to the number of municipalities. Each electoral district will have a certain number of seats for the elected members.

Sharjah will have nine seats, and three seats each in Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan and Kalba, while there will be two seats each in Dibba Al Hisn and Al Madam, and one seat each in Al Batayeh, Mleiha and Al Hamriyah districts.

The electoral districts committees will be formed by a decision of the Higher Committee and each committee will comprise representatives from the Sharjah Police and Sharjah Municipality department, and members from the private sector.

The Higher Committee will have a chairman selected from among its members.

The Electoral Committee may establish subcommittees to assist it in the performance of its functions, subject after the approval of the Election Management Committee.

Article 21 stipulates that the applicant shall submit his application to the electoral district committee according to the approved form during the period prescribed for the candidacy, and pay a non-refundable amount of Dh3,000 to the Higher Committee’s treasury.