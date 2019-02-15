Highlights
- Shaikh Mohammad's new book is now available across the UAE in English.
- The book is priced at Dh89, here are the stores you can buy it from.
- Shaikh Mohammad tweeted today: "I share our journey from the past to the future in this, my new book."
Dubai: The new book by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is now available in English across the UAE. The book marks 50 years of his service to the nation.
Titled My Story: 50 Memories from fifty years of service, and published by Explorer Publishing, it costs Dh89 and can be bought online and at physical stores like Kinokuniya, Jashanmal Books, Borders, and Virgin Megastore. The book is also available on the official Explorer Publishing website and on online stores such as Souq.com and Noon.com.
The English edition of the book was released on February 12, nearly a month after it released in Arabic.
The Arabic edition titled “Qissati” (My Story), was termed by Shaikh Mohammad as an “incomplete biography”.
According to Siju Ravi, Division Manager at Jashanmal Books: “The book is a hot seller now, both in English and Arabic.”
Phyu Zar Naing, manager at Kinokuniya in Dubai Mall said: "Ever since the Arabic version of the book was released in January, many customers came inquiring about the English version. The book, My Story is already one of the top sellers in just three days."
It contains the leader’s musings about his life — including his upbringing, foreign trips, the Union of the UAE, the challenges he faced, how he views success and his dependence on Allah.
Shaikh Mohammad’s memoir covers the various phases of his life and his journey of achievements for the sake of the nation since he assumed the responsibility of his first official position as the Chairman of the Police and Public Security in 1968 until he became the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai in 2006.
According to the book jacket: “In 1968, Shaikh Mohammed led the Dubai Police Force, and in 1971, was named the youngest Minister of Defence. In 1995, he became the Crown Prince of Dubai, then its Ruler in 2006. In that same year, he was elected Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and was tasked with forming a new government.”
In 2017, in book Ta’mulat fi Asa’adah Wl Ejabia (Reflections on Happiness and Positivity), Shaikh Mohammad put forward a new vision for administration, development and cultural work based on optimism and positivity, self-confidence and confidence in the Arab people.
In 2013, Shaikh Mohammad’s book “Flashes of Thought”, with chapters on an eclectic range of topics that cover subjects — including management, creativity, risk-taking, ambition, motivation and success — was on the top list of best-selling books.
In 2011, the Dubai Ruler released his second collection of poetry to mark the country’s 40th National Day, entitled “40 Poems From the Desert”.
In 2009, he released a 68-page collection of translated poetry, titled “Poems from the Desert”.
In 2006, he released an autobiography, “My Vision — Challenges in the Race for Excellence”.