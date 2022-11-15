BALI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated on Tuesday in the main session of the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit, which started on Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, and chaired by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

The two-day summit sees the attendance of the G20 leaders and several representatives of international organisations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed began his speech at the summit by thanking the Indonesian presidency for its great efforts in leading and coordinating the work of the G20 group, saying, “I would first like to thank the Republic of Indonesia for its hospitality in hosting and organising this year’s G20 Process.”

He wished success for India in chairing next year’s G20 process, appreciating the title of this session, which is on “Food and Energy Security”.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “In the UAE, we believe that an ambitious, yet balanced, approach is the best way to achieve sustainable outcomes.

“The UAE is, therefore, committed to its responsible role in energy markets, including its priorities in the clean energy sector.

“We have reflected this commitment by investing $50 billion in Clean Energy across more than 40 countries around the world.

“The UAE also launched the “˜Mangrove Alliance for Climate’ in partnership with our friends in the Republic of Indonesia, and the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) platform in partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

“As a global economic hub, the UAE will continue its concerted efforts to ensure more resilient and sustainable food and medical supply chains.

“The UAE is also committed, through its global trade network, aviation capabilities, and advanced logistics facilities, to support food security initiatives and goals.

His Highness concluded: “Thank you and I look forward to welcoming you to the UAE next year during COP 28.”

Sheikh Mohamed arrived at the headquarters of the summit on Tuesday morning. Upon his arrival, he was received by the Indonesian President.

The two sides exchanged cordial talks, while His Highness and the Indonesian President took memorial photos.